Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1986 file photo, Little Richard places his hands in cement as he is inducted into Rock Walk, a sidewalk collection of handprints and signatures of rock and roll musicians, in Los Angeles. Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” whose piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America, has died Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Avery, File)