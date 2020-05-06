EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media conference on the economy at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The European Union predicted Wednesday "a recession of historic proportions this year" due to the impact of the coronavirus with a drop in output of more than 7 percent, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the pandemic is inflicting on the bloc's economy. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)