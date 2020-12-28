Mired in crises, North Korea's Kim to open big party meeting

This Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows crowds of people making human letters at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. The human letters read, "Defend with our lives." North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is facing the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule. His country’s fragile economy was battered this year by pandemic-related border closings and natural disasters. He’s also likely concerned about President-elect Joe Biden’s expected new approach on North Korea. (Maxar Technologies via AP)