Judge: Tekashi 6ix9ine probably belongs at home, not jail

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, who sentenced the rapper to prison said Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that he would have ordered home confinement instead, he had known about the coronavirus in December. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)