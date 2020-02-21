School bus draped with message targets UK's Prince Andrew

A yellow school bus with a message for the Britain's Prince Andrew, from US lawyer Gloria Allred, drives along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace in London Friday Feb. 21, 2020. Allred, who represents some of the accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, has been critical of the Prince Andrew for not speaking with the FBI about his former friend Epstein. Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019 while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. U.S. authorities ruled the death a suicide. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)