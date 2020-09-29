'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy, '70s hitmaker, dies at 78

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2013, file photo, Helen Reddy arrives at the G'Day USA Gala at the JW Marriot LA Live on in Los Angeles. Reddy, the Australian-born singer who scored an enduring hit with her feminist anthem “I Am Woman,” has died at 78 in Los Angeles. Reddy’s children announced their mother’s death Tuesday evening, Sept. 29, 2020, saying that while they are heartbroken, they “take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)