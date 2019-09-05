Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels dies in car crash

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2014 file photo shows songwriter LaShawn Daniels, right, and his wife April Daniels at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. LaShawn Daniels, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who penned songs for Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga died, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in a fatal car accident in South Carolina. He was 41. He earned a Grammy in 2001 for his songwriting work on Destiny Child’s “Say My Name.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)