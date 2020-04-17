Asia Today: Abe says social distancing still insufficient

In this Thursday, April 16, 2020, photo, a relative, barely wearing any protective gear other than face mask and latex gloves, sprinkles rose water on the body of a 52-year-old woman who died of COVID-19, during her burial at a cemetery in New Delhi, India. Of all the devastating consequences the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the world, the most painful may well be the lonely burials. It has forced a change in the way those left behind are mourning their dead, upending rituals carried out from generations. The deceased are not allowed a final hug from their loved ones to say farewell. And sometimes, they don’t even get a proper burial. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)