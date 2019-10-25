Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, actress Felicity Huffman leaves federal court in Boston with her brother Moore Huffman Jr., left, after she was sentenced in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison in Dublin, Calif., but was released early Friday morning, Oct. 25, after serving 10 days. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)