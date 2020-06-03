Cannes announces lineup for a festival cancelled by COVID

Cannes Festival director Thierry Fremaux, center, festival president Pierre Lescure, right, and journalist Laurent Weil talk during the presentation of the festival lineup, in an empty cinema Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Paris. The Cannes Film Festival was canceled due to the pandemic but it announced the films that would have played at the French Riviera festival. Those films, festival organizers say, will be able to promote themselves with the Cannes "stamp of approval." (Serge Arnal, Pool via AP)