World Trade Organization finds Saudi links to sports piracy

Schalke's Weston McKennie gives an interview beside the pitch with distance to the camera after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 16, 2020. The German Bundesliga becomes the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)