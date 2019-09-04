Oprah Winfrey launching wellness arena tour in early 2020

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park in New York. Winfrey announced Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that she will embark on a nine city arena tour called “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,” that will focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The tour will begin Jan. 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and end in early March in Denver. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)