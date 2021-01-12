Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

An Indonesian rescue team member walks near debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Divers looking for the crashed plane's cockpit voice recorder were searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands Wednesday to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)