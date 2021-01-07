US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the same day as a mob attack on the nation‚Äôs capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)