Victim speaks out for first time about 'Slender Man' attack

In this August 2019 photo provided by ABC News, Payton Leutner, left, is interviewed by ABC's David Muir. Leutner, of Wisconsin, survived a stabbing attack in 2014 by two teenage friends wanting to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man. In her first interview about the attack, which is set to air Friday, Oct. 25, Leutner told ABC News that despite her lingering trauma, she has "come to accept all of the scars that I have." (ABC News via AP)