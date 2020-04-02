UN: 95% of Europe's virus dead over 60 but young not immune

Doctors from France discuss in front of room where a COVID-19 patient from France is being treated at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Today patients infected with the coronavirus and seriously ill with Covid-19 were flown from France to Essen. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Marcel Kusch/dpa via AP)