Gingerbread monolith delights San Francisco on Christmas Day

A gingerbread monolith stands on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020, on a bluff in Corona Heights Park overlooking San Francisco. A nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on the San Francisco hilltop on Christmas Day and collapsed the next day. The three-sided tower, held together by icing and decorated with a few gumdrops, delighted the city when word spread about its existence. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP)