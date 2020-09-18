Van Morrison targets virus restrictions in 3 new songs

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. Van Morrison is to release three new songs over the coming weeks that take a swipe at the lockdown restrictions imposed by the British government. In ‘No More Lockdown,’ the Northern Irishman says the curbs “enslave” people, effectively labels the government as “fascist bullies,” condemns celebrities for “telling us what we are supposed to feel” and charges scientists for “making up crooked facts.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)