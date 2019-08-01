Saudi changes allow women to travel without male consent

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, women wait in line to ride go carts at a road safety event for female drivers launched at the Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has issued new laws that grant women greater freedoms by allowing any citizen to apply for a passport and travel freely, ending a long-standing and controversial guardianship policy that had required male consent for a woman to travel or carry a passport. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)