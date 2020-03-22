Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory

FILE ‚Äî In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 80, wears disposable gloves at a tree-planting ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Nine out of 10 cases of the new coronavirus in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic. Days of denials gave the virus time to spread as the country marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)