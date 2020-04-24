Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

The last package of Lysol disinfectant wipes sits on a shelf at the Piggly Wiggly on North Avenue in Athens, Ga., Friday, March 13, 2020. The public has been buying up hand sanitizer, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and even food in reaction to the spread of coronavirus but the management of Piggly Wiggly says items will be restocked every Sunday and Wednesday. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)