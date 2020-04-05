Marianne Faithfull in hospital with coronavirus and 'stable'

FILE - In a March, 4, 2013 file photo, Marianne Faithfull poses for photographers prior to fashion designer Stella McCartney's Fall/Winter 2013-2014 ready to wear collection, in Paris. The English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is being treated for coronavirus in a London hospital. Her manager Francois Ravard said Sunday, April 5, 2020 that Faithfull is stable, however, and responding to treatment.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)