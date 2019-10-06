The Latest: Jimmy Carter fall: 14 stitches but gets to rally

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions submitted by students during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. A spokeswoman for Carter said the former president fell at his home but “feels fine.” Deanna Congileo said in an email that Carter fell Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home in Plains, Ga., and needed stitches above his brow. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)