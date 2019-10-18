Jury reaches decision on sentence for 'Boy Next Door Killer'

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo Michael Gargiulo listens as his guilty verdicts on all counts are read in Los Angeles Superior Court. A Los Angeles jury will decide whether a man prosecutors have dubbed "The Boy Next Door Killer" will get a sentence of death or life in prison for the killings of two women and the attempted murder of a third. Closing arguments ended Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the penalty phase of the trial of 43-year-old Gargiulo, and jurors will now deliberate his fate. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)