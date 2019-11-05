Annette Bening to receive AARP Movies for Grownups award

FILE - This March 6, 2019 file photo shows actress Annette Bening at a special screening of her film "Captain Marvel" in New York. Bening will receive AARP the Magazine’s lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year. The magazine announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, that Bening will accept the career achievement award at the ceremony on January 11, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. The 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will premiere Jan. 19 on PBS. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)