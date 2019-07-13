Funeral held for Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter'

FILE - In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn. Funeral services for Beth Chapman, who starred with her husband Duane in the reality TV series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" will be livestreamed Saturday, July 13, 2019, from Colorado, her home state. She died last month after battling cancer in Hawaii, where the family lived. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)