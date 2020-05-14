John Macurdy, bass who sang 1,001 times at Met, dies at 91

FILE - This Jan. 3, 1984 file photo shows John Macurdy as Radames after a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida" in New York. Macurdy, a bass who sang 1,001 performances at the Metropolitan Opera over four decades and created roles in several world premieres, died on May 7, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. He was 91. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)