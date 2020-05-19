Marc Maron mourns partner Lynn Shelton in emotional podcast

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, director Lynn Shelton poses at the premiere of the film "Laggies" during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah. Shelton, an independent filmmaker who directed “Humpday” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” has died at age 54. Shelton’s publicist, Adam Kersh, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, 2020, that she died Friday in Los Angeles from an unidentified blood disorder. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)