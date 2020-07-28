AMC, Universal agree to shorten window after 'Trolls' tiff

FILE - The front entrance to the currently closed AMC Burbank 16 movie theaters complex is pictured on April 29, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement for a shortened theatrical window, with the studio's films playing for a minimum of just 17 days in cinemas. The agreement repaired a rift between AMC and Universal brought on by the on-demand release of "Trolls World Tour" in April. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)