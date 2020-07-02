British judge denies Venezuela access to gold in bank vault

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, opposition leader Juan Guaido meets with union workers and supporters in Caracas, Venezuela. The political battle over control of Venezuela has turned to a $1 .8 billion stack of gold bars sitting in the Bank of England's vault in London, where a judge is expected to decide soon on who has the rightful claim to the bullion. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he needs the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the central bank for the United Kingdom, whose government recognizes Guaidó as his country's legitimate leader, has refused to hand it over to Maduro's socialist administration. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)