Rare Steinbeck story, set in Paris, published this week

FILE - This Dec. 10, 1962 file photo shows American Author John Steinbeck, right, receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature from King Gustav during Award Ceremonies in Stockholm's Concert Hall in Sweden. In the mid-1950s, Steinbeck wrote a series of columns for the French-language newspaper Le Figaro, titled “One American In Paris.” One piece is coming out this week for the first time in English, appearing in the summer issue of The Strand Magazine, a literary quarterly. (AP Photo, File)