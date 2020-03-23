Merkel negative in 1st virus test; more to be done

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a press conference about coronavirus, in Berlin, Sunday, March 22, 2020. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Michael Kappeler/Pool photo via AP)