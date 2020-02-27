Plácido Domingo revises apology, as Spain drops more shows

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, opera star Placido Domingo salutes spectators at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. The Spanish government on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 has decided to cancel the participation of tenor Placido Domingo in Madrid's La Zarzuela opera theater in May 2020 in light of the latest developments in the sexual misconduct allegations against the legendary singer. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)