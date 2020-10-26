Passenger in Offset's car arrested for concealed weapon

FILE - This Sunday, June 23, 2019, file photo shows Offset arriving at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Police say a passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public. The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)