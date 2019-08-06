Cobie Smulders draws on cancer survival for new character

FILE - In this July 19, 2019 file photo Cobie Smulders poses for a portrait at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Smulders is drawing on her experience as a cancer survivor for her role in ABC’s “Stumptown.” The 37-year-old actress has been in remission since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, when she was starring in “How I Met Your Mother.” She had multiple surgeries and chose not to reveal her struggle until 2015. Smulders told a TV critics gathering on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 that going through a cancer struggle made her a better person who is able to tap into things when it comes to creating characters. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, file)