Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019 file photo, by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, then Lebanese Public Works and Transportation Minister Youssef Fenianos, speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the government House, in Beirut, Lebanon. On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, the Lebanese prosecutor probing this summer's port explosion in Beirut filed charges against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, both former ministers of public works. All four were charged with negligence leading to deaths over the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Government via AP, File)