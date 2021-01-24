Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

A woman walks past a poster with the message "It's safe to vote" at a subway station in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Portugal holds a presidential election on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 and the moderate incumbent candidate is widely seen as the sure winner. But an intriguing question for many Portuguese is how well a brash new populist challenger fares in the ballot. Mainstream populism is a novelty in Portugal. . (AP Photo/Armando Franca)