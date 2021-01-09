Virus collides with politics as German election year starts

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Bavarian govenor Markus Soeder, right, leave a news conference following talks of the governmnet with the federal state govenors, at the Chancellery in Berlin. The coronavirus pandemic is colliding with politics as Germany embarks on its vaccination drive and one of the most unpredictable election years in its post-World War II history. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool, File)