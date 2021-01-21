Trump gives permit to ranchers whose case led to occupation

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, rancher Dwight Hammond Jr., left, is embraced by his wife, Susie Hammond, after arriving by private jet at the Burns Municipal Airport in Burns, Ore. Hammond and his son Steven, convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon, were pardoned by President Donald Trump. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the final days of the Trump administration issued a grazing permit to Oregon ranchers whose imprisonment sparked the 2016 armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP, File)