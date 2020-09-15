Longtime San Francisco benefactor Ann Getty dies at 79

FILE - In this September 1983, file photo, Ann Getty, left, is followed by her husband, Gordon Getty, into Symphony Hall during opening night in San Francisco. Ann Getty, a longtime benefactor of the arts and culture in San Francisco, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was 79. She died of a heart attack, her husband Gordon Getty said. A native of Wheatland, California, Ann Getty and her husband Gordon Getty, an oil heir and billionaire philanthropist, were a regular presence of San Francisco's society events. At right are city administrator Roger Boas and his wife Nancy. (AP Photo/Eric Luse, File)