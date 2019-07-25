'Orange Is the New Black' offers fans a way to give back

FILE - In this file image released by Netflix, Uzo Aduba, left, and Samira Wiley appear in a scene from "Orange is the New Black." The series' creative team said Thursday it has formed a fund that will support advocacy groups pressing for criminal justice reform and women re-entering society from prison, protect immigrants' rights and end mass incarceration. The fund, named in honor of show character Poussey Washington, will spread out every donation equally to eight already-existing nonprofit groups. The announcement comes on the eve of the Friday premiere of the series' seventh and final season. (Jojo Whilden/Netflix via AP, File)