Lin-Manuel Miranda joins rally against Puerto Rico governor

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined protests in New York demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor. Miranda led about 200 people, many from Puerto Rico, at a rally in Manhattan’s Union Square on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)