France freezes role in NATO naval force amid Turkey tensions

FILE - In this May 11 2017 file photo, the French stealth frigate Courbet is docked at Naval Base Guam, near Hagatna, Guam. rance is suspending its involvement in a NATO naval operation of Libya's coast after a standoff with a Turkish ship and amid growing tensions within the military alliance over Libya. France is also calling for crisis mechanism to prevent a repeat of an incident earlier this month between Turkish warships and the French naval vessel Courbet in the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)