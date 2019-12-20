Iran's Rouhani in Japan to meet Japan PM amid nuke impasse

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech at the Kuala Lumpur Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rouhani is to visit Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in hopes of easing nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington and relieving tension in the Middle East. Friday's visit is the first by an Iranian prime minister in 19 years and comes just before Japan is expected to announce a plan to deploy its troops to the Middle Eastern seas to ensure the safety of Japanese vessels transporting oil from the region. (AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin, File)