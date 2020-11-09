Actors connect in 'subconscious' to play young, old Hokusai

In this photo provided by 2020 HOKUSAI MOVIE, actor Min Tanaka performs in a scene from "Hokusai". The new film portraying the life of Edo-era painter and printer Hokusai features the artistry of two modern-day Japanese actors. Yuya Yagira, who won Cannes Best Actor for his role in Hirokazu Koreeda’s “Nobody Knows,” plays the younger Hokusai. Internationally acclaimed dancer Tanaka portrays the older Hokusai. “Hokusai” is the closing film of the Tokyo International Film Festival, ending Monday, Nov. 9. (2020 HOKUSAI MOVIE via AP)