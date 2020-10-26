Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of truce violations

People kiss the cross on the altar in the Holy Savior Cathedral, damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery, during a military conflict in Shushi, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The heavy shelling forced residents of Stepanakert, the regional capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, into shelters, as emergency teams rushed to extinguish fires. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said other towns in the region were also targeted by Azerbaijani artillery fire. (AP Photo)