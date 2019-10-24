South Dakota, ACLU settle lawsuit over 'riot-boosting' laws

FILE - In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state's settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to "riot." The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)