Financial tug-of-war emerges over fire victims' settlement

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, smoke from the Maria Fire billows above Santa Paula, Calif. A financial tug-of-war is emerging over the $13.5 billion that Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation's largest utility, has agreed to pay to victims of recent California wildfires, as government agencies jockey for more than half the money to cover the costs of their response to the catastrophes. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)