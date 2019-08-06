Cyntoia Brown, soon to be freed from prison, has book deal

FILE - This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown, entering her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Brown, whose imprisonment for murder when she was 16 inspired a public campaign for her freedom, has a book out this fall. Brown's "Free Cyntoia" will be published Oct. 15, 2019, Atria Books announced Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP, Pool, File)