EU puts tariffs on US but hopes for change with Biden

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant, in Everett, Wash. The European Union pressed ahead Monday Nov. 9, 2020, with plans to impose tariffs and other penalties on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal American support for plane maker Boeing, but expressed hope that trade ties would improve once President Donald Trump leaves office. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)